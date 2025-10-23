First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,455.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.07 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

