Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $BJUN

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUN opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

