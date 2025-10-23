Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SAP SE $SAP

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $276.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.71. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

