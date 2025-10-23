AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF $AUGT Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 16.28% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -183.95 and a beta of 0.76. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

