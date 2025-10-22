Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 565,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.