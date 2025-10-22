Patten Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

