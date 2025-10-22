Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

