SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $469.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $471.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

