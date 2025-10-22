Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,846 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.