Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $757.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

