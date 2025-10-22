FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AXP Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $15.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.30. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $15.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

AXP stock opened at $355.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

