Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $757.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $759.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

