Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after buying an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

