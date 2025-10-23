Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,898 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

