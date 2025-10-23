iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 159,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 212,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

