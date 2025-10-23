Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

CMCSA stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

