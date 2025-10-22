Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $649.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.80%.The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.