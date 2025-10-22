Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $450.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

