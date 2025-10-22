Members Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Members Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $135,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

