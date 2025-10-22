Members Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Members Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $551.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

