Members Trust Co Buys 64 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $598.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

