Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NSC opened at $289.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.