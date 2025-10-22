Brookstone Capital Management Sells 65,920 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $41,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

