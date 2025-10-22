FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

