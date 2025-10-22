Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.130-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.17.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.