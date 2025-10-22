Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

