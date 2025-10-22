Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $20.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

