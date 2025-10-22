Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,051,131.88. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,448,213. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

