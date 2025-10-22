Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

