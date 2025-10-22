Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

BDX stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.