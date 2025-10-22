Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires New Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 314,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 236,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

