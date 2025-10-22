Patten Group Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $293.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

