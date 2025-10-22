Probity Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

