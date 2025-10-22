Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

