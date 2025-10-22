Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

