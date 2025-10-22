Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

