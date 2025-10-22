Citizens & Northern Corp Has $324,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

