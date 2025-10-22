Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

