Divergent Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,585 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.