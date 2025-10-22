Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $784.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.84. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

