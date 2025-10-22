FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 276,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 140,970 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 132.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 106,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE HWM opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

