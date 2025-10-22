Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

