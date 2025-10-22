Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Embree Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

