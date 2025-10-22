Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:IBM opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

