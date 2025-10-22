Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 53,550 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,550 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.