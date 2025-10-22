Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

