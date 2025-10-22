Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $424.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

