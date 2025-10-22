FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%
NYSE:GE opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.55. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.53. The company has a market cap of $324.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.27.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
