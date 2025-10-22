Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

