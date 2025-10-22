Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VTEB stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

